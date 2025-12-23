9 Die In Gombe Auto Crash – FRSC

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed the death of nine persons in an auto crash on the Kaltungo-Cham Road in Kaluwa Community in Kaltungo Local Government Area of Gombe State.

The Sector Commander of the FRSC, Gombe Command, Samson Kaura, confirmed the accident in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday.

Kaura said that 18 persons were involved in the crash, which left five persons sustaining varying degrees of injuries, while four other persons were unhurt.

He said that the victims were rushed to the General Hospital in Kaltungo for treatment, while the bodies of the deceased were deposited at the hospital’s mortuary.

According to him, the preliminary investigation showed that the crash was caused by a loss of control resulting from excessive speed and brake failure. Kaura said that the crash which occurred yesterday around 8.33am involved a trailer and a Sharon bus.