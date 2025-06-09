9 Dead, 11 Injured In Jigawa Auto Crash

Share

An accident has claimed the lives of nine people in Kyaramma village, in the Ringim Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

The accident, which occurred on Saturday at about 2 pm, involving two Golf 3 saloon vehicles left several other persons injured.

According to the Jigawa State Police Command, the vehicles collided head-on, resulting in the fatal crash.

In a statement made available in Dutse, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Shiisu Adam, revealed that one of the vehicles, with registration number Kaduna MKA 687 AY, was driven by Adamu Sunusi, a 35-year-old man from Hadejia LGA, and heading to Gujungu town from Abuja.

The other vehicle, with registration number KWL 606 KA, was driven by Bashari Danjummai, a 30-year-old man from the Sauna Area, Nasarawa LGA, Kano State, who was heading to Kano from Hadejia.

