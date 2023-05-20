9 Days To Inauguration, Court Nullifies Otti’s Candidature

A Federal High Court sitting in Kano yesterday nullified the candidature of Abia State Governor-elect, Dr. Alex Otti of the Labour Party (LP) and all the LP candidates in the state and Kano State. The court presided over by Justice M N Yunusa ruled that their emergence was not in compliance with the provisions of the 2022 Electoral Act. The court in Suit No FHC/KN/CS/107/2023 filed by Mr.

Ibrahim Haruna Ibrahim against the LP and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), ruled that the failure of the Labour Party to submit its membership register to INEC within 30 days before their primaries renders the process invalid.

“The party that has not complied with the provisions of the electoral act cannot be said to have a candidate in an election and cannot be declared winner of an election; this being so, the votes credit- ed to the 1st defendant is a wasted vote.

“Every registered political party is bound to comply with the provisions of the Electoral Act in the conduct of its activities and any activity of the political party not done in compliance with the Electoral Act are void ab initio” the judgement read in part.

It would be recalled that LP had on Wednesday accused a faction of the party led by it Acting National Chairman, Lamidi Apapa of approaching a court in Kano State to seek the nullification of the party’s recent electoral victories. The alarm was raised by the party’s acting National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, who said in a statement that, “The Labour Party has been informed of an illegal attempt by a breakaway group in the party led by Lamidi Apapa to misguide a Kano state High court to invalidate all the elections won by the Labour Party in the just concluded general election.”

Ifo alleged that “the suspended National Legal Adviser and a key member of the disgraced Apapa group, Samuel Akingbade Oye- lekan, on Wednesday while the Presidential Appeal Tribunal was sitting in Abuja with all attentions focused on it, clandestinely sneaked out of Abuja to Kano State where he in collaboration with some members of the other political parties asked the court to invalidate all the elections won by the Labour Party, particularly, the national assembly in the 36 states and FCT on the ground that we didn’t submit register of voters to INEC.”

He added that Akingbade, who presented himself as representing the Labour Party, did not oppose the motion, thus forcing the helpless judge to reserve judgement for Thursday.