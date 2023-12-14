9-Day-Old Baby, Mother Killed In Ondo Building Collapse

A day after she was christened, a baby and her mother were yesterday killed in a building collapse in Akure, the Ondo State capital. The building collapsed at Ayedun Street around Hospital/Egbe road in Akure South Local Government Area of the state. It was gathered that the incident happened in the early hours of yesterday as an overhead water tank fell on the story building wreaking havoc on the building.

The mother and the nine-day-old baby who was christened on Tuesday, died instantly, while the elder brother of the baby and their grandmother sustained varying degrees of injuries. As of the time of this report, security personnel had evacuated the bodies, while the injured are now receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Funmilayo Odunlami, who confirmed the incident said the victims, Bosede Sa- nusi and her d a u g h t e r have been deposited at mortuary.

She said the 30-year old mother and her d a u g h t e r was killed by an overhead water tank that collapsed on the building where the mother and the infant were staying. She added that an investigation has commenced on the remote and immediate causes of the building collapse and whoever is found culpable would be prosecuted.