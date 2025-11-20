9 Cultists Denounce Membership In Anambra

Nine members of various secret cults have denounced their memberships in Anambra State. This development is on account of the directive by the Special Adviser to Governor, Charles Soludo on Community Security, Prince Kenneth Emeakayi, to operatives of the Agunechemba Security Squad to rid the state of cultism.

The nine former cultists who were at the headquarters of Agunechemba Security Squad in Awka appealed to the outfit for forgiveness and vowed to be committed to having a positive impact on their families, communities, and the state, voicing regret for their participation in cult activities without considering the repercussions.

According to a statement issued to the press in Awka yes- terday by Mr Nweke Nweke, the Media Publicity Secretary for Agunechemba, the meeting took place at their operational headquarters, with the parents of the remorseful members present to witness their sons’ reintegration back into society.

Recently, Prince Ken Emeakayi, Special Adviser on Community Policing to Governor Soludo, directed Agunechemba operatives to ensure that youths involved in cult activities are not afforded any leniency.

Prince Emeakayi believes that most criminal activities, such as kidnappings and ransom extortion from innocent individuals, stem from cultism.