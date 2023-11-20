9 Bodies Recovered From Niger Boat Accident – NSEMA

Following the boat accident that occurred last Thursday, November, November 16 in the Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State, the State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) on Sunday said nine bodies were recovered from the incident.

It would be recalled that shortly after the boat accident, no fewer than ten persons were confirmed dead.

Speaking on the development, the Head of Relief and Rehabilitation in NSEMA, Alhaji Salihu Garba said the victims, mostly traders, were reportedly conveying goods from the Zongoru Community of Bassa Ward to Gijiwa, ahead of Friday market in Kuta, headquarters of Shiroro LGA, when the tragic incident happened.

According to him, at least 34 persons were said to be on board of which 10 allegedly lost their lives, while 22 were reportedly rescued by local divers.

Garba gave the names of the deceased to include Farida Muntari, Sharhabila Sagir, Abubakar Sadiq, Na’ima Ibrahim, Amina, Safaratu Ibrahim, Sadiq Ibrahim, and Rafiya Yakubu.

He said that the agency had yet to identify two of the deceased persons, adding that all the deceased were from Zangoro.

He further said that there were 24 male and female adults and 10 male and female children in the boat when it capsized.

Garba also said that a search operation was ongoing to recover the remaining bodies.