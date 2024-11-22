9 Arrested As Lagos Taskforce Chase Traders From Ikotun BRT Station

Share

The Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Taskforce officials on Thursday, chased traders and seized illegally displayed goods at the Ikotun BRT bus station.

The Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab made this known in a press statement issued on Friday.

Speaking on the development, Mr Wahab said various goods and items were unlawfully displayed by vendors at the bus station, and its surrounding areas were seized by the task force.

He added that nine suspects were arrested during the process and will be charged in court consequently.

“The Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Taskforce yesterday monitored compliance and carried out enforcement at the Ikotun BRT bus station, which has been illegally taken over by street vendors for commercial purposes.

“All items and wares displayed at the unauthorized location were seized, and the bus station and its surroundings were sanitized of the menace caused by the activities of vendors who had converted the bus station and public road into a commercial hub.” the statement reads

