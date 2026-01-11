$9.5m UK-Returned Loot: Win For Anti-Corruption Fight – HEDA

The Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA Resource Centre) has hailed the decision of the United Kingdom, through the Bailiwick of Jersey, to return over $9.5 million in looted funds to Nigeria as a significant victory in the global fight against corruption and illicit financial flows.

In a statement signed by HEDA Chairman Olanrewaju Suraju, the organisation noted that the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the UK authorities and the Nigerian government for the repatriation of the funds reinforces the growing international consensus that there should be no safe haven for proceeds of corruption, regardless of where they are hidden.

“This recovery represents a clear success for sustained anti-corruption advocacy, particularly in asset recovery and repatriation, which has been one of HEDA’s core campaigns over the years,” Suraju said.

He explained that the returned funds, traced to suspicious proceeds diverted by third-party contractors on behalf of senior Nigerian officials, demonstrate the effectiveness of international cooperation, civil forfeiture mechanisms, and persistent civil society pressure to hold corrupt actors accountable.

Suraju recalled that previous repatriated funds facilitated by the UK and its Crown Dependencies were reportedly deployed to critical infrastructure projects, including the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway and the Second Niger Bridge, under monitoring frameworks. He stressed that this model should be strengthened and expanded.

“While we commend the Federal Government and international partners for the recovery, we urge the Nigerian government to ensure the returned funds are judiciously used for landmark projects that deliver tangible benefits to citizens, particularly in transportation, social infrastructure, and economic productivity,” he said.

He further called on the government to go beyond verbal assurances by demonstrating full transparency, public disclosure, and independent monitoring in the utilisation of the repatriated assets.

HEDA reaffirmed its commitment to monitoring asset recovery processes, advocating for stronger safeguards against corruption, and working with stakeholders to ensure that recovered public wealth is harnessed to advance national development and restore public trust in governance.