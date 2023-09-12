9/11: US Vows To Defend Citizens, Allies Against Terrorists

The United States has vowed to continue to defend its homeland, citizens and allies against the activities of terrorist groups such as Al Qaeda and ISIS which operate in some countries around the world.

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken made this known in a statement to commemorate the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attack on the United States.

It would be recalled that on September 11, 2001, terrorists killed nearly 3,000 people and injured more than 6,000 others in the worst attack against the United States.

Blinken said that the memory of those who perished on 9/11 serves as a reminder that the US must continue to fight against those who commit acts of terrorism.

“Today we honour their memories and stand with the families and friends of those who perished in New York City, Arlington, Virginia, and Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

The men and women of the U.S. Department of State will never forget that tragic day, the many lives lost, and the first responders who rushed into danger to save them. We also remember our colleagues who were killed on this day in 2012 in Benghazi, Libya. Their bravery and sacrifice continue to be an inspiration for this Department and our nation.

“The memory of those who perished on 9/11 reminds us of why we must continue to fight against those who commit acts of terrorism. In the years since we have stood side by side with partners from around the world to end the scourge of terrorism and ensure terrorists are held accountable for their crimes,” he said.

The United States government had on Monday, commemorated the 22-year anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terror attacks by the al-Qaeda terrorist group.

The commemoration ceremonies were held at the sites of the attack, at New York’s World Trade Center, the Pentagon in Virginia, and Shanksville, Pennsylvania, where a plane crashed into a field after passengers overpowered the hijackers.

President Joe Biden marked the day in Alaska while Vice President Kamala Harris joined the families of the victims of the attack at the 9/11 memorial in New York, where the twin towers of the World Trade Centre collapsed as two aircraft hijacked by terrorists tore through them.

In addition, the Pentagon, bagpipes and the Star-Spangled Banner were performed in front of military personnel and civilians. Many people were seen saluting and holding their hands over their hearts.