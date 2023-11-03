8th Lagos Women Run: Organisers Increase Prize Money

The organisers of the annual Lagos State Women Run on Thursday, November 2, announced a 50 percent increment to the prize money of the annual event that is in its eighth year.

The coordinator of the race, Tayo Popoola, while applauding the Lagos State government led by Governor Babajide Sanwoolu for increasing the prize money for this year’s edition, explained the rationale behind the race.

“I want to thank the Lagos State government for increasing the prize money by 50 percent,” she said.

“This is the eighth edition, and unlike the N1 million prize money for the last edition, we are paying the winner of the open race N1.5 million, while the prize money for the veteran race is now N500,000, as against N300,000 in the past.

“Also, the prize money is always for the Top 10 in the two categories, but now we are paying the Top 20, and we already have over 8,000 runners registered, including more than 300 professional runners.”

The 10km race, according to the coordinator, is to empower more ladies, especially the girl child, with more people running the race for different reasons ranging from fun to cancer and other causes.

Speaking to journalists at the press conference on Thursday, veteran actress Bukky Ogunnote said her NGO, Nigeria Women Development Initiatives, educated members about the advantages of becoming part of the Lagos Women Run, and they decided to key into it.

She added: “We are in partnership with the organisers, large numbers of women are coming from us from different parts of Lagos State; over 2000 women would be part of the race; we have seen the Women Run as an opportunity for women to ease tension, relax their minds, and meet with people.

“There are a lot of advantages in it and it is not just for running sake alone when you engage in physical exercise; it always helps you mentally, physically, emotionally, and in all ways, and we told our women the advantages, and they keyed into it.”