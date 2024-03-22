8th-Day-Fidau: Religious Leaders, Indigenes Extol Virtues Of Late Olubadan

Religious leaders and prominent indigenes of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, gathered on Friday at the Mapo Hall to offer special prayers for the late 42nd Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Mahood Olalekan Balogun, who joined his ancestors on Thursday, 14th March 2024.

Among the dignitaries, Muslims, Christians and traditionalists who prayed for the repose of the soul of the late monarch included the former governor of the state and the Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland, Senator Rashidi Ladoja; the younger brother to the late Olubadan, Senator Kola Balogun; Aare Musulumi of Yorubaland, Alhaji Daud Akinola; and the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Hon. Segun Olayiwola.

Others were: President-General, Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes, Niyi Ajewole Esq; Iyaloja-General of Oyo State, Alhaja Saratu Konibaje; Babasale Musulumi of Ibadanland, Alhaji Nureni Akanbi; Iyaloja of Ibadanland, Alhaja Iswat Ameringun and local government chairmen in Ibadan.

A professor of Islamic and Arabic Studies, Kamil Oloso, said in his sermon that attending burial ceremonies will teach people that everybody will die one day, irrespective of their status, noting that the earth is not the end of everything.

“Earth is not the end of everything. We are all going to heaven. Only those who worship God and are of good behaviour can make heaven. I mean those who are doing good while alive. We should all know that there is heaven, and those who will make heaven are those with good character while alive,” he said.

A Christian cleric, Pastor Olusoji Adediji, while speaking, said the life of a human being is just like a calendar that is going to end one day, saying the deceased has finished his assignments on earth.

He stated that the impact of the late monarch on Ibadanland and the state as a whole cannot be overemphasised, adding that the late monarch saw the grace of God while alive, particularly during his reign as the Olubadan of Ibadanland.

“Baba lived a good and meaningful life; his name will not be forgotten in Ibadanland and the entire state,” he said.