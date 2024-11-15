8th Coronation Anniversary: Monarch Hailed For Bringing Sanity, Progress To Orile Ifo

Share

The Otunba Olorile of Orile Ifo, Chief Kazeem Adewale Hamzat has applauded efforts of the Olorile of Orile Ifo Kingdom, Oba Abdul Semiu Adewale Ogunjobi (Arolagbade 1), for transforming the town, saying the monarch has, in the last eight years, brought sanity and progress to Orile Ifo.

Hamzat, who is also the Akinrogun Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland, said the traditional ruler’s eight years on the throne of his forefathers was a huge success that needs to be celebrated.

The Orile Ifo chieftain highlighted the significant roles played by the traditional ruler in ensuring that the town regains its sanity, describing the monarch as a big influence in the progress of the town.

“As our revered monarch, the Olorile of Orile Ifo Kingdom, Oba Abdul Semiu Adewale Ogunjobi (Arolagbade 1) is celebrating his eighth anniversary on the throne of his forefathers, I pray God to bless Kabiesi with long life and good health for him to continue to be a blessing to the people of Orile Ifo town and Nigeria as a whole.

