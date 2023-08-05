8th Argungu Polo Tournament And Cultural Festival For Sept 7

Organisers of Nigeria’s leading polo sports and cultural tourism festival, Argungu Polo Tournament and Cultural Festival, have fixed between September 7 and 9, for the hosting of the eighth edition of the yearly sport and cultural tourism fiesta, in its traditional home, Argungu, Kebbi State. Attended by Nigerians and others from West African countries, including Niger and Benin republics.

Turakin Kebbi and Patron of NSK Polo Ranch and Resort, Nura Sani Kangiwa, confirmed this development in statement signed by Mr Joesef Karim, the Public Relations Officer, for the 2023 Argungu Polo Tournament and Cultural Festival Planning Committee.

The NSK Polo Ranch and Resort is the polo festival franchise owners and event organisers in Nigeria, while Kangiwa is the current President of Nigeria Polo Federation (NPF) and the Director General of National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR).

“I can confirm to you that the 2023 Argungu Polo Tournament and Cultural Fete will hold from September 7th to 9th 2023 in Argungu, Kebbi State.

“For this 8th edition of the Festival, we will feature more top-tier polo teams, showcase diverse traditional sports and sundry cultural entertainment indigenous to the ancient Argungu Kingdom and Northern Nigeria including traditional wrestling, camel racing, horse racing, folk dancing, bull fighting, and display of Northern Nigeria culinary arts,” said Kangiwa.

NSK Polo Ranch and Resort, situated along Sokoto Road, in Argungu town, Kebbi State, is the traditional of the festival. Over the years, Argungu Polo Tournament and Cultural Festival has emerged as one of the largest festivals of sports and culture in Nigeria and West Africa.

It is a showcase of Nigerian Polo tournament and Northern-Nigeria traditional sports and rich cultural entertainment. The Argungu Polo tournament is one of the most competitive in Nigeria. Top-level players and leading Polo teams in Nigeria have increasingly been competing for exalted trophies and laurels in the Argungu Polo Tournament.