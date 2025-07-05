8th African Nations Championship: Chelle Names Nduka, Daniel, Yusuf, 32 Others In Provisional List

Head Coach Eric Chelle has named 35 players, among them captain Junior Harrison Nduka, Papa Mustapha Daniel and forward Anas Yusuf in the provisional list of Super Eagles B for the 8th African Nations Championship taking place in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda next month.

First-choice goalkeeper Henry Ani is also called, alongside defenders

Waliu Ojetoye, Ifeanyi Onyebuchi, Mohammed Kabiru and Uzondu Harrison,

midfielders Saviour Isaac and Haddi Haruna, and forwards Sunday Megwo, Adamu Abubakar and Godwin Obaje.

Goalkeepers Kayode Bankole and Ebenezer Harcourt, defenders Sodiq

Ismaila and Stephen Manyo Egbe, midfielder Adam Aminu, and forwards Atule Joseph and Temitope Vincent have also been invited.

Nigeria, 2018 runners-up, are housed in group D of the 19-team tournament, alongside Cup holders Senegal, Sudan and Congo. The Super

Eagles will play their first two matches of the competition, against Senegal and Sudan, at the Amman Stadium on the island of Zanzibar, before taking on Congo at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

All invited players have been instructed to turn up at the Remo Stars Sports Institute, Ikenne-Remo, Ogun State on Monday, 7th July with their international passports and current club license.