89th Birthday: Obasanjo Targets 10,000 Lagos Residents For Free Healthcare

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo is targeting no fewer than10,000 beneficiaries in Lagos suburbs as part of activities marking his 89th birthday.

A statement in Abeokuta yesterday by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, said the medical outreach is under the auspices of the Olusegun Obasanjo Foundation.

According to the Foundation’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dr Olalekan Makinde, the Lagos Medical Mission will hold in the suburbs of Ikorodu and Alimosho Local Government areas of the state from February 27 to March 4.

Makinde explained that the Lagos medical mission was aimed at providing comprehensive, life-changing healthcare services, completely free of charge to more than 10,000 Nigerians.

He added that the outreach was organised as a legacydriven humanitarian initiative to mark Obasanjo’s 89th birthday, reflecting his lifelong commitment to service, nation-building, and the wellbeing of the Nigerian people.

Makinde stated that the outreach would start on Friday at Ijede LCDA Council Hall, Ijede, Ikorodu and Saturday at Imota mini stadium, Imota, Ikorodu, Lagos. He said: “On March 2 to March 4, the exercise will move to Alade stadium, command road, Agbado/OkeOdo in Alimosho, Lagos.”

“Beneficiaries will receive free ear care services and provision of free hearing aids to qualified beneficiaries, detailed eye screening and provision of recommended prescription glasses and referral and sponsorship for eye surgeries.”