New Telegraph

Justice Rosemary Oghoghorie of a Federal High Court in Calabar has convicted and sentenced a Doctor, Geraldine Orok Ita, to seven years in prison for her involvement in a N127.6 million fraud case.

The court found Ita guilty on twelve counts of forgery and fund diversion. Ita, who pleaded “not guilty,” had been on trial since 2019.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) led by Joshua Abolarin presented compelling evidence and witness testimonies that led the court to find Ita guilty of the charges.

The case dates back to 2019, when Sharpnet Concept Limited and ROK Project Limited, filed a petition accusing Ita of fraud.

The two companies’ directors alleged that Ita had forged and altered company documents, illegally removing the original directors from the records.

Furthermore, Ita had claimed to be the second wife of the late Engr. Orok Okonkon Ita, who passed away in 2004, and used this claim to take control of the companies.

Further investigation revealed that Ita unlawfully appointed a new company secretary, altered the registered address of the companies, and manipulated share allotments.

The charges included forging company documents and diverting funds intended for the companies.

One of the counts detailed that Ita forged a document in 2014, making it appear as though it was signed by a Director of Sharpnet Concept Limited, with the intent to deceive and have the document accepted as genuine.

Additionally, she was charged with taking possession of N45 million from the University of Calabar in 2019, knowing that the funds were linked to fraudulent activities.

Justice Oghoghorie, convinced of the EFCC’s case, sentenced Ita to seven years in prison, marking the end of a lengthy legal battle.

