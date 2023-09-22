89 Bag First Class As UNIOSUN Sets To Graduate 4,210 Students

4,210 graduates of the Osun State University, Osogbo would be awarded various degrees in the combined 12th and 13th convocation ceremonies of the institution.

The convocation ceremony according to the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof Odunayo Adebooye, is slated to be on Thursday, September 28, 2023.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, at the Osogbo main campus, as part of the activities lined up for the convocation ceremony, Prof Adebooye said 3,959 will bag first degree; 229 Master degrees, 9 postgraduate diplomas, and 13 doctoral degrees.

According to him, 89 students will be graduating with first-class honours, 1,326 with second class (upper division), 1,818 with second class (lower division), 470 with third class and 5 will graduate with a pass.

Adebooye disclosed that plans have been perfected by the university to graduate its students every September following their final examinations in July of the same year.

Adebooye noted that the institution’s target to be among the top 10 universities in Nigeria and among the top 25 in Africa by 2026 was being pursued.

To achieve the target, Adebooye underscored the importance of a peaceful academic environment and expressed commitment to an increase in staff satisfaction levels through various welfare packages and incentives.

He assured that the university would continue to sustain its efforts to make available to Nigerians the greatest education possible in a setting supportive of learning.

“We know the various requirements for these, and we are pursuing them vigorously. We know that a consistently peaceful teaching and learning environment that is devoid of strike and student violence is critical, and this we have laboured to establish and sustain.

“We know the role of a committed and happy workforce in the achievement of this, and we are committed to it by increasing our staff’s satisfaction level through beyond-the-bar packages and incentives.

“We know the criticality of the need for well-equipped laboratories and libraries, as well as the deployment of modern technologies for knowledge impartation. We are also very strongly committed to this. Our dream is achievable and we will achieve it, by the grace of God,” Adebooye said.

He stated that Governor Ademola Adeleke will be presiding over the convocation ceremonies for the first time since his assumption of duties, while the Chancellor, Dr. Folorunso Alakija, and the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council, Professor Wale Oladipo, will also be on the ground