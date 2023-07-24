88 Witnesses Testify In Adebutu’s Petition Against Abiodun

A total of 88 witnesses have given testimonies in support of the petition filed by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Ladi Adebutu against Governor Dapo Abiodun, before the Ogun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, sitting in Abeokuta, the state capital.

Adebutu and the PDP had in the petition marked EPT/OG/GOV/03/2023, challenged the victory of Abiodun over alleged non-compliance with the Electoral Act during the March 18 governorship polls in the state.

Adebutu alleged that the margin between the votes of Abiodun and the voters disenfranchised through cancellation is so huge that INEC should not have declared the governor winner.

At the resumed hearing on Monday, Adebutu’s lawyer, Chris Uche (SAN) called five witnesses making it a total of 88 witnesses who have given evidence before the tribunal so far.

Five witnesses who testified on Monday were, Balogun Mujida Ewaoluwa, Balogun Rahman, Gafar Babatunde, Osinowo Oyinlola Abiodun and Agiri Oluwafunmilayo.

They were cross-examined by Dr Remi Olatubora (SAN) representing INEC, Prof Taiwo Osipitan (SAN) who appeared for Abiodun and Afolabi Fashanu (SAN), who represented the All Progressives Congress.

In their testimonies, they all alleged disruption of the election in their respective polling units by the APC thugs.

Ewaoluwa, from Odo Sakila in Remo North Local Government Area, told the tribunal that accreditation, voting and sorting of ballot papers had been concluded before the hoodlums disrupted the exercise.

The witness, who identified herself as a 300 Level student of the University of Ibadan, told the tribunal that she is not a registered member of PDP, but “I will be very very happy if PDP wins this case.”

Meanwhile, Uche has assured the tribunal that the petitioners would close their case this week barely three weeks since the hearing began.

The Senior Advocate told the tribunal that Justice Hamidu Kunaza-led panel has received the highest number of witnesses so far if compared to the records of the Presidential Tribunal and other Governorship Election courts across the country.

“My Lords have taken the highest number of witnesses and still looking fresh,” Uche said jokingly.

The tribunal adjourned till Tuesday for the continuation of the hearing.