87th Birthday: Oyebanji Celebrates Bisi Akande

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, has congratulated former Osun State Governor, Chief Bisi Akande, on his 87th birthday, describing him as a rare gift to Nigeria whose virtues should be emulated by all and sundry.

The Governor, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Yinka Oyebode, eulogised Chief Akande for his selfless service to Osun State, the Yoruba race and the entire Nigeria.

He noted that Chief Akande is a true and eloquent definition of a patriot, a nationalist, a democrat and a worthy statesman that must be emulated by contemporary leaders.

The Ekiti Governor said Chief Akande remains a true disciple of the late political sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo and learnt the ropes of progressive politics and people – centred policies, which are the hallmarks of his public service.

According to Governor Oyebanji, Chief Akande brought altruism, selflessness and integrity to bear on his public service, adding that he excelled in old Oyo State, where he served as Secretary to the State Government and later as Deputy Governor and in Osun State, where he served as Governor between 1999 and 2003, as well as other positions he has held in the party.

Describing the octogenarian as a distinguished party man, the Governor noted that Chief Akande’s sterling qualities made the party faithful to entrust him with the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the Interim National Chairman.

Governor Oyebanji credited the birthday celebrant with being one of the leading lights who supervised the merger of three major legacy parties that transformed into APC, which marked the beginning of a historic transfer of power at the national level from a ruling party to an opposition party for the first time in Nigeria.

He stressed that Chief Akande’s integrity and experience have made him a reference point and a relevant repository of knowledge whose counsel is needed at any critical point in the nation’s political trajectory.

Governor Oyebanji prayed God to grant Chief Akande more years on the surface of the earth, good health and a sound mind for him to contribute more to the development of Nigeria and to continue to mentor the younger generation of leaders.

“The Government and good people of Ekiti State salute this great leader – Baba Awon Omo Kekeke as Baba Akande is known – on his 87th birthday and pray that God grants him good health, strength and excellence to continue to make significant contributions to nation building”, the statement added.