86RRI Recruitment: Army Charges Candidates Against Manipulation, Fraud

In order to avoid jeopardising the 86 Regular Recruits Intake (RRI), the Nigerian Army has issued a warning to applicants to desist from manipulating or engaging in fraudulent activities.

The caution was contained in a statement released on Wednesday in Abuja by Maj.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, Director of Army Public Relations.

The reaction comes in response to a video making the rounds on social media which shows the arrest of several dishonest candidates who were discovered trying to undercut native candidates in Lagos State by using questionable methods.

The candidates’ arrests, according to Nwachukwu, were the outcome of the Nigerian army’s dedication to maintaining an honest and legitimate hiring procedure consistent with its basic principles of justice and integrity.

The video, according to him, is a reference to one of the procedures the applicants went through to make sure that only legitimate natives of a certain state get hired utilising that state’s slots and not non-natives.

The State Representative, a well-known member of the recruitment team, was actively involved in the process, he added, and the video demonstrated this point.

He noted that the representative was given complete freedom to carry out her duties, which included examining the candidates’ places of origin to verify the veracity of their statements.