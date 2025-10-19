The Hoares Memorial Methodist Cathedral Choir (HMMC), is poised to mark a significant milestone this weekend as it hosts its 85th Choir Festival, a day-long event featuring divine worship and a grand hymn-singing concert. The celebrations will commence with a Divine Service at 9 a.m. at the HMMC Cathedral.

This will be followed by a highly anticipated Hymn Singing Concert scheduled for 2 p.m. the same day. The event promises a rich musical experience, showcasing the talents of the cathedral’s own choir.

The performance will be elevated by special guest artists, including renowned organist Segun Babalola of St. John’s Church, Aroloya, Lagos. Adding a majestic sound to the hymns, the acclaimed Exquisite Brass Ensemble will also feature prominently in the concert.

This 85th festival not only celebrates the choir’s long-standing tradition of musical excellence but also its vital role in the spiritual life of the church community. The event is expected to draw congregants, music enthusiasts, and the general public for a day of worship and inspirational music.