85-Year-Old Man Alleged Kidnapper Nabbed In Kano – NSCDC

Ibrahim Usman, an 85-year-old alleged kidnapper has been apprehended in Yar’adua quarters in Rimin Kebe, Ungogo LGA, by the Kano State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

Ibrahim Abdullahi, the Command’s spokesperson who confirmed this in a statement issued on Friday said the suspect kidnapped a 3-year-old boy in his neighborhood.

According to him, the suspect attempted to hide him in a friend’s home on the Hotoro Bypass in Kano State, but when the friend suspected foul play, he refused to accommodate the child in his possession and opted to notify locals in Rimin Kebe where the suspect lived.

READ ALSO:

“This development led the suspect to run away and he was later picked up by personnel of the Corp’s Ungogo division.

“Worthy of note is that the suspect had in the last two months collected the victim’s father’s phone number but never called him for once,” Abdullahi said.

Meanwhile, Abdullahi disclosed that the investigation into the case has reached an advanced stage and at the conclusion, the suspect will be charged in court.