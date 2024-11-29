85-Year-Old Bags Ph.D As TASUED Holds 16th Convocation Ceremony

Share

A total of 4,140 students graduated with first degrees from the Solarin University of Education, Ijagun, Ogun State as 27 students bagged first class during the 16th Convocation of the premier university of education in Nigeria, which lasted two days.

275 others graduated with Masters degrees, 28 graduated with Postgraduate Diplomas, and a total of 67 students bagged PhD Degrees, the first set to be produced by the University.

The best-graduating student was Adbulateef Adedamola Adedeji from the Mathematics Department with 4.91 CGP.

This was as 85-year-old, Dr Bolaji Titilola Onafowokan bagged PhD in Educational Media and Technology from the institution.

The University also inaugurated a multi-million naira CNG-powered Independent Power Project (IPP) and a Public-Private Partnership Project (PPP) that would power the institution for 24 hours seven days a week.

Inaugurating the project, the Deputy Governor of Ogun State, Engineer Noimot Salako-Oyedele, who represented Governor Dapo Abiodun of the state, commended the institution for the project.

Governor Abiodun said in her speech delivered by Salako-Oyedele that it is a source of immense pride to Ogun State the TASUED, named after a visionary leader, Mr Tai Solarin, has been doing well.

The Governor, who expressed his heartfelt congratulations to the graduates, said that their success showed dedication, sacrifice and commitment.

“I join the parents in celebrating the milestones and we share in your joy. I am pleased to note that TASUED graduates have distinguished themselves in various capacities.

“Today’s ceremony is particularly significant as the school graduates its first set of graduates with single honours and PhD graduates.

“The education provided here does not only produce graduates in academic, but in character.

“Our groundbreaking digital platform for education has promoted an enhanced learning platform. It has also attracted interest from other states in Nigeria.

Our student’s recent performance in the JETS competition is another proud moment in Ogun State As we look ahead, I encourage you to deepen collaborations with other universities and educational institutions,” he said.

The Governor then announced a donation of N500,000 to each first class graduand, while the best-graduating student, Abdulateef Adedamola Adedeji would get an additional N2 million.

Dr Bolaji Titilola Onafowokan was recognised and commended by the Deputy Governor, and he was later presented a cash gift of N2.5 million.

In his speech, the Vice Chancellor of the institution, Professor Wole Banjo, said that since it was established in 2005, TASUED has been steadily progressing in all aspects.

Banjo stated that the institution has taken leadership roles in promoting entrepreneurship education within Nigerian Institutions.

“Today, as usual, we shall be awarding two certificates to our graduates: one in their course of study and another in the chosen vocational program.

“Our primary goal is to create and equip our graduates with employable skills that will enable them to hire workers in their chosen fields and become globally competent educators of the subjects covered in Nigeria’s new entrepreneurship curriculum.

“We place so much importance on vocational studies that any student who fails the entrepreneurial and vocational courses will not graduate from this University.

“Today is a momentous day for our graduating students, their families, and indeed for the entire university community as we have come together to honour our graduates, the bright minds who have invested their energy, intellect, and passion into their studies to be admitted to the first degrees and conferred with higher degrees of the university,” he said.

The VC stressed that the event was also a significant milestone for him personally, as it marked his final convocation as Vice-Chancellor of the institution.

Professor Banjo revealed that since he assumed office, he has embarked on administrative reforms aimed at aligning the university’s operations with global best practices in a bid to improve efficiency and service delivery.

He stated that recognising the registry as the engine room of the institution, the University Management embarked on a comprehensive restructuring initiative that has led to some changes in human resources management, senate affairs division, management services and general administration amongst others.

“From the outset, we aimed to strengthen the academic programmes, and I am proud to say that we now offer a broader, more innovative curriculum than ever before.

“We have successfully launched new programmes, departments, and colleges, each designed to prepare students for a rapidly evolving job market. This expansion would not have been possible without the support of our committed staff, who have been tireless in their dedication to academic excellence,” he said.

On accreditation, he said that his administration has continued to build on the norms and tradition of a stable academic calendar and legacy of academic excellence.

According to him, all programmes run in the University including, Postgraduate programmes that lead to the award of Master’s and Ph.D. degrees, were fully accredited by the National Universities Commission (NUC).

“One of the most notable accomplishments of this administration is the introduction of seven new academic programmes designed to meet emerging global demands and local needs.

“These programmes reflect our resolve to remain at the forefront of higher education by offering innovative and relevant curricula.

“Through these additions, we aim to equip our students with the knowledge, skills, and opportunities required to excel in their chosen fields and to contribute meaningfully to society.

“The management considered and created new programmes and further strengthened the existing units and departments,” he said.

He said that through these initiatives, they have transformed the Institution into a vibrant centre for learning, exchange, and collaboration.

“Seminars organised during this period brought together thought leaders and scholars who inspired intellectual curiosity and informed discussions on emerging trends and challenges.

“We also successfully hosted several national and international conferences, where researchers and practitioners from diverse fields converged to share groundbreaking ideas, fostering partnerships and innovation,” he said.

In his address, the Pro-chancellor of the University, Professor Rahamon Adisa Bello, stated that convocation is a special occasion because it is a day to celebrate the culmination of years of hard work, dedication and commitment.

“To the graduates, your achievement signifies not only the end of a chapter but also the beginning of a new journey filled with possibilities and potential.

“In the words of Harvey Mackay, “A great accomplishment shouldn’t be the end of the road, just the starting point for the next leap forward.”

“Throughout your time here, you faced challenges, overcome obstacles, and learned valuable lessons both in and out of the classroom,” he said.

Professor Bello emphasised that these experiences have shaped the graduands into the individuals they are today, resilient, determined and ready to make their mark on the world.

“As you embark on this next phase of your life, remember to stay true to yourself, embrace change with an open mind and never stop learning and growing.

“I encourage you to pursue your passion, follow your dreams and strive for excellence in everything you do,” he said.

While commending the state government for the regular release of its subvention to the University, Professor Bello said that in light of the current economic realities in the country, the subvention allocated is no longer optimal for the University’s needs.

He then called on the Governor to assist the institution in reviewing the subvention upwards to enable them to take care of the new salary structure arising from the new minimum wage recently approved for workers in the state.

Guest Lecturer at the event, the Minister of Communication Communication, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr Bosun Tijani, represented by Professor Ibrahim Adeyanju, said earlier in his speech that the Federal Government is doing everything possible to promote digital technology and transformation specifically in education.

“We have eduterms, an innovative technology, which revolutionalised education management. This is the kind of local innovation that underlines Nigeria’s potential to lead in education technology.

“Through personalized AI-driven lessons, students achieve much particularly in mathematics. Looking to the future, I believe we must adopt holistic methods to develop technology in education,” he said.

The Minister, however, told the graduating students that as they leave the gate of the institution, they are not just recipients of knowledge, but agents of change.

He urged them to think of the roles that the government can play in supporting education, saying that the future of the country rests on them and that there is no limit to what they can achieve.

