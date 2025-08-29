85 Nigerians Receive UK Chevening, C’Wealth Scholarships

The United Kingdom has awarded 85 Nigerians the prestigious Chevening and Commonwealth scholarships to study a wide range of master’s degrees and PhD programmes in the UK in 2025.

This year, 39 scholars and one fellow received the Chevening scholarships, while 45 scholars have been awarded the Commonwealth scholarship so far. A pre-departure ceremony was held in Abuja on Wednesday for scholars based in Abuja and its environs, while a similar ceremony will hold in Lagos in September for scholars in Lagos and nearby cities.

At the Abuja pre-departure reception, the British Deputy High Commissioner, Mrs. Gill Lever, congratulated the beneficiaries. Lever said: “We are proud to see another batch of scholars depart over the next few weeks for the UK knowing that they will come back and add to a very strong Chevening network in Nigeria.

She said: “They will return with a lasting positive disposition towards the UK, acting as ambassadors by sharing their understanding of systems, policies, and life in the UK– and then bringing those experiences back to Nigeria and doing great things while creating a positive change in this country and the world.”