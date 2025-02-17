85 Nigerian Deportees To Arrive Lagos From US

Share

On Monday, the Federal Government through the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs announced that the United States (US) has commenced deportation proceedings for Nigerian nationals, with 85 individuals set to arrive in Lagos, while 116 others remain in detention.

The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu in a statement signed by her media aide, Magnus Eze, disclosed on Sunday expressed concerns over the process, calling for a more humane approach.

According to the statement issued on Monday, about 201 Nigerians are currently detained in US immigration centers and about 85 cleared for deportation, the government is advocating for adherence to internationally prescribed guidelines.

Similarly, she reiterated the government’s stance in a post on her official X account on Monday, titled “US Deportations Begin.”

Bianca expressed concerns over the emotional and financial impact of deportations on Nigerians in the US and their families, emphasising the need for humane and compliant processes.

“With the new administration in the US, we want a situation where there will be commitments. If there will be repatriation, we want a dignified return.

“At the moment, we’re told that about 201 Nigerian nationals are in US immigration camps, and about 85 have been cleared for deportation.

“Will there be any way of ameliorating their pains? This has been of great concern to not just Nigerian nationals in the US but family members in Nigeria who depend on them for survival, children whose school fees are paid for by these diasporans.

“We are asking as a country whether they will be given ample time to handle their assets or will they just be bundled into planes and repatriated? It will really be traumatic, especially for those who had not committed any violent crime,” she asked.

