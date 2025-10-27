‘844,000 Retirees Enjoying Steady, Transparent Pension Payments

The National Pension Commission (PenCom) says more than 844,000 retirees from both the public and private sectors are currently enjoying steady, reliable, and transparent retirement benefits under the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS).

The Director-General of PenCom, Ms Omolola Oloworaran, stated this on Friday in Kano during a sensitisation workshop on the workings of the Contributory Pension Scheme for pensioners across the geo-political zones.

The event was jointly organised by the commission and the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission (NSIWC).

She said the commission remained committed to ensuring that contributors and retirees under the scheme receive their benefits promptly and in full compliance with the provisions of the Pension Reform Act 2014.

Represented by the Commissioner Technical, Alhaji Hafizu Kawu, Oloworaran explained that the CPS had continued to demonstrate sustainability and resilience since its inception, adding that pension assets had grown to over N25 trillion as of September 2025.

According to her, the funds are being deployed in strategic sectors of the economy to promote national development while ensuring the safety and growth of contributors’ savings.

She disclosed that the CPS now covers over 10 million Nigerians, including public sector employees, private sector workers, artisans and self-employed individuals under the Personal Pension Plan.