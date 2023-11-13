84-Year-Old Claimant Accuses NICON Trustee, Other Of Vandalizing Subject Of Litigation

An alarm has been raised by an 84-year-old claimant in a civil suit, Dr Albert Ndulue, that a subject of case marked LD/6727/GCMW/2018 before the High Court of Lagos State, Ajah, has been vandalized by NICON Trustee and one Mr Abah Onah.

Addressing a press conference in relation to the suit pending before the court as it concerns a title claim over a property at plot 8, Block 24, Alma Estate, Lekki, Eti-Osa, Lagos, Dr Ndulue, alleged that the defendants secured the help of some touts to begin vandalization and theft of assets of the building.

Dr Ndulue, who is the claimant in the suit, joined NICON Trustee and Onah as defendants.

It would be recalled that on July 13 when the matter was called, the court, presided over by Justice Ganiyu Safari, had noted that the processes of the plaintiff were not before the court and had struck the same out.

Consequently, the claimant instituted a motion asking the judge to set aside its ruling indicating that his processes were not on record.

Alternatively, the claimant had also sought an injunction, restraining the defendants from relying on the ruling of the court, pending the final determination of the suit.

But while the matter was still pending before the court, with the next hearing date fixed for December 12, according to the claimant, the defendants secured the help of some touts to begin vandalization and theft of assets of the building.

Some vandalized items, the claimant revealed, included the Ceiling, Roofs, Windows, and electrical fittings as well as damage to the entire building.

Dr Ndulue further argued that the property was legally purchased in 1991 when Alma Estate placed an advertisement for the sale of plots of land in Alma Estate, which he purchased and was allocated a plot in 1993.

In explaining that he had requested and acquired all necessary documents for the property, Ndulue revealed that in 2011, the management of the Estate gave him all the necessary land documents.

While suggesting that the feat was achieved after a series of court actions, Dr Ndulue added that he proceeded to apply for and obtained the Lagos State governor’s consent, including a development plan.

Dr Ndulue said In 2017, he had begun building when he discovered a notice pasted on his property that the same was the subject of an interim order of receivership in suit No FHC/L/CS/1242//2017 before a Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos.

Parties to the suit, he said, include NICON Trustee as alleged receiver manager, and one Mr Onah.

Dr Ndulue posited that the court eventually found the suit to be fraudulent and Incompetent and dismissed the same on June 18, 2018.

The claimant explained that he began development of his property to almost completion, but that in 2021, while away on medical vacation, he got a call from a neighbour that his property had been put up for sale, with an addition that it was discovered that it was the same characters who were parties to the interim suit already dismissed by the court, that was responsible for the attempted sale of his property.

Dr Ndulue maintained that since then, it has been a tug of war, as hoodlums have recently invaded his property, and began looting and destroying the building, including the roofs, doors, and windows, among others.

In stating that those behind the vandalization of his property are still relying on the interim order of the court which had already been struck out as it was found fraudulent, Dr Ndulue alleged that the other party had proceeded to the Nigeria Police, Zone 2 Command Headquarters, and misrepresented facts to the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), that they had got final judgment to take over the property.

Dr Ndulue stated that all efforts to invite the police over the issue to hear his part of the story have remained unyielding.