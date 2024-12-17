EFCC Re-Arraigns Former PHB MD, 2 Others For Alleged Forgery

Share

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), yesterday re-arraigned the former Managing Director of the defunct Bank PHB (now Keystone Bank), Francis Atuche, for alleged forgery. Atuche was re-arraigned alongside two others, Joachim Nnosiri and Uguru Onyike.

They are standing trial before an Ikeja Special Offences Court on a nine-count bordering on using false documents, conspiracy and forgery. The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge. EFCC had told the court that the defendants committed the offences on March 4, 2013 in Lagos.

According to the commission, Atuche contacted Nnosiri, an office assistant with the bank, to deliver some forged documents to the bank’s corporate headquarters in Lagos, for onward presentation in court as exhibits, where he was standing trial before Justice Lateefa Okunnu of the Ikeja High Court.

The anti-graft agency alleged that the forged documents were board resolutions of Future View Securities Ltd, Extra Oil Ltd and Trajek Nigeria Ltd. According to the commission, the documents have been missing in the bank since October 2009.

The prosecution said offences violated Sections 364, 363 and Section 409 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2011. After the defendants were rearraigned, counsel to EFCC, Mr Fanen Anum, told the court that the case would start de novo. He, therefore, asked for a trial date.

Counsel to all the defendant, Mr Anthony Ejere, and Mr Clement Onwuenwunor (SAN), urged the court to allow their clients enjoy the earlier bail granted to them by the court. Justice Olubunmi Abike-Fadipe granted their prayers. The judge adjourned the case until May 6, 2025 for commencement of trial.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"