Fire Engulfs Church, Traps Worshippers During Vigil In Ibadan

A tragic fire broke out at the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) in Wisdom Estate, Olohunda Road, Lagelu Local Government Area of Ibadan, Oyo State, trapping several worshippers during a vigil service.

The incident, which occurred on Friday night, December 13 at approximately 9:30 pm, has left the community in shock.

Eyewitnesses reported that the church was holding its regular Friday vigil when the fire erupted.

According to the eyewitness who doesn’t want her name in print, “The fire started around 9:30 pm. Some worshippers had dozed off to rest before the vigil commenced. It was a very tragic scene.”

Another witness recounted the distressing sight of an elderly woman unable to escape the flames due to her frailty.

“She was very old and couldn’t move properly. She was still inside the church while the fire was raging.”

A church member, who preferred to remain anonymous, confirmed that some individuals were still inside the building when the fire broke out.

The exact cause of the fire remains undetermined as of the time of this report.

The General Manager of the Oyo State Fire Services, Akinyemi Akinyinka, confirmed the incident.

He stated that the department was alerted by a resident, Kunle Junaid.

“Our men were there based on the information received. Further updates will be provided,” he assured.

The extent of the casualties and damage is yet to be disclosed, but the incident has raised concerns about safety measures during church vigils.

Authorities are expected to conduct a thorough investigation into the tragic event.

