New Telegraph

Suspected All Progressives Party (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) supporters yesterday clashed on the premises of an Edo State High Court where the Election Petitions Tribunal began sitting over the petitions received on the outcome of the September 21 governorship poll.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Governor Monday Okpebholo, who was the APC’s candidate, the winner of the poll. However, the PDP and six other parties are challenging the results of the exercise.

In a viral video, the said APC and PDP supporters were seen running in different directions on the court premises.

The three-man tribunal headed by Justice Wilfred Kpochi is expected to hear seven petitions filed by different parties and their candidates.

