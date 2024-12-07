Covenant Varsity unveils e-Lab

Share

A research team of Covenant University, Ota,Ogun State, has made history with the unveiling of an application for Virtual Chemistry Laboratory which enables students carry out experiments with full complement of equipment outside physical laboratory settings.

Commissioning the new invention known as E-Virtual Chemistry Laboratory App, on Friday at University, Ogun State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Professor Abayomi Arigbabu, described the innovation as a “monumental leap in our educational landscape.”

Arigbabu, who was represented by the ministry’s Director of Science and Technology, Abosede Edun, noted that the new application represents another opportunity for students to go beyond being consumers of knowledge to being creators of solutions.

“The virtual laboratory system empowers our students to explore, experiment and innovate in ways that were previously unimaginable. It fosters critical thinking, creativity and problem -solving skills”

Leading the 9-man research team to demonstrate the App to students, drawn from schools across Ado Odo Local Government, Professor James Omoleye said the project was developed with a grant from renowned chemical company; Dow Chemicals while a non-governmental organisation, LEAP Africa administered the fund.

He said the team was spurred to start work on the App at the wake of Covid19 epidemic that confined the world indoors and restricted schools to virtual theoretical teachings to the exclusion of practicals.

Omoleye said apart from the Covid19 experience, there had always been the need for the virtual Laboratory as over 80 per cent of schools in Nigeria don’t have functional laboratories due to limited resources, stressing “the virtual lab will bridge the gap between theory and practical to give chemistry students full grasp of the subject”

On how to ensure all the schools in Ogun State and other parts of the country embrace the App, Omoleye said it would be made available free for some time while a workshop is slated for January to train chemistry teachers and their students on how to use it.

In his own speech at the event, Managing Director of Dow Chemicals, Mr Adebisi Adeoti said his company made available the grant for the invention in line with its corporate policy of extending frontiers of knowledge of Chemistry subject.

Earlier in his welcome remark, the Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Timothy Anake commended the research team for its innovativeness, adding that the virtual laboratory has redefined teaching of Chemistry as a subject.

