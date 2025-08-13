8,246 Mentally Ill Inmates In Custody Nationwide –NCoS

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) says no fewer than 8,246 inmates are currently suffering from mental illness across the custodial centres nationwide. The Assistant Controller General of Corrections (ACG) in charge of Medical Services Glory Essien gave the figure during a public hearing yesterday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Independent Investigative Panel on Alleged Corruption, Abuse of Power, Torture, and Other Inhumane Treatment by the NCoS began the third public hearing on Monday.

Essien, however, highlighted the harsh reality of incarceration and its impact on mental health during her address to the panel. She said: “We have 8,246 inmates with mental health conditions in our custodial centres.

“From the moment someone is brought in, those who have seen a custodial centre know what I mean. “The police escort them to the gate, and it’s opened, they’re admitted, and then that gate is locked behind them. “That instant loss of freedom can trigger something.

Some begin to show signs of disturbed behaviour almost immediately, as if something in their mind has shifted.” Essien explained that the prison system relied on an internal network of trained inmate-leaders who assisted staff in identifying those showing signs of psychological distress.