8,205 Students Trained Onshore/Offshore By Otuaro

Niger Delta ex-agitators under the auspices of the Board of Trustees Critical Stakeholders Forum have observed that the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), under Dr. Dennis Otuaro, sponsored 8,205 students for scholarships in onshore and offshore academic institutions.

Describing the number of scholarship beneficiaries under Otuaro as unprecedented and mind-blowing, the ex-agitators said the initiative has created a critical mass of employable people in the Niger Delta.

The group said it has reviewed the recent activities and projects of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, noting that the priority placed on human capital development by the Administrator, Dr. Dennis Otuaro, is repositioning the region.

The National Spokesman and Secretary of the group, Nature Dumale Kiegha, in a statement on Sunday, stated that the focus on human capital development was made possible because PAP had undergone foundational and institutional transformation under Otuaro, ending the stipend-driven era.

The group added that Otuaro’s focus on creating a critical mass of employable youths aligns with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and has endeared the people of the region to the present administration.

It also stated that Otuaro had redesigned the programme to ensure that the expanded scholarship beneficiaries are not merely recipients of government support but active contributors to national economic development, security, and social cohesion.

The ex-agitators observed that the current trend in PAP would definitely resolve years of employment marginalization of the region in the oil and gas industry, especially in critical and managerial positions.

Their investigations revealed that Otuaro introduced a merit-based incentive structure, under which additional scholarships were awarded to 32 first-class degree holders.

“Under the leadership of Administrator Dr. Dennis Otuaro, the programme now centers its strategic priorities on the promotion of regional stability through interconnected pillars: education, stakeholder engagement, vocational excellence, and direct employment pathways.

“This expansion represents the single largest educational deployment in the history of the Presidential Amnesty Programme and underscores the administration’s commitment to knowledge-driven reintegration.

“The 8,205 new students injected into the scholarship scheme represent an increase of over 400 per cent compared to previous deployment cycles, reflecting a decisive commitment to mass educational access as a vehicle for sustainable peace and regional development.

“The offshore education component has been strategically focused on high-demand, future-oriented disciplines, including cybersecurity, data science, artificial intelligence, and engineering, delivered through accredited institutions in the United Kingdom.

“This deliberate alignment with global industry trends ensures that beneficiaries graduate with qualifications that are both internationally recognised and immediately relevant to the rapidly evolving labour market.

“This initiative includes a reward mechanism reinforcing the programme’s expectations of high performance and encouraging a competitive, results-driven ethos among beneficiaries.”

Dumale said Otuaro’s masterstroke has further guaranteed the future of Niger Delta youths, insisting that it will help them compete effectively in the labour market.

He added that with the distribution of over 3,400 laptops to scholarship students, Otuaro was directly addressing a digital divide that had disproportionately affected communities in the Niger Delta region.

He explained that the distribution equips beneficiaries with essential tools for academic research, digital literacy, and participation in the modern knowledge economy.

Dumale said PAP adopted a training-to-employment model as a strategic departure from purely theoretical orientation, integrating beneficiaries into real-world market demands.

“These beneficiaries have been successfully integrated into leading airlines and aviation service providers, including Air Peace, United Nigeria Airlines, Bristol Helicopters, Green Africa Airlines, and OAS Helicopters. Notable placements include qualified air traffic controllers deployed to Abuja and Benin airports, as well as certified UAV drone specialists,” he said.

Dumale commended President Tinubu and the National Security Adviser for supporting Otuaro in actualizing his vision for PAP, stating that the Niger Delta remains eternally grateful to the current administration.

“We are also calling on well-meaning Niger Deltans, stakeholders, traditional rulers, and youth leaders to give Dr. Dennis Otuaro all the support and encouragement he needs to continue investing in the future of our youths, as education empowerment cannot be overemphasised.

“The trainings and educational qualifications provided to our youths today have prepared them to become agents of change. Proper needs assessments have been conducted, and these young men are prepared onshore and offshore to fit into the global market, this is a remarkable achievement for the region.

“As these thousands of young people graduate from impacted communities, they are going to become agents of change. They will be productive, occupy the labour market, fit into multinational companies, and become managers and captains of industries.

“So, with all these achievements of this administration, we ask all stakeholders to give Dr. Otuaro and the Tinubu government total support. We pass a vote of confidence in them and appeal to them to keep empowering the youths in the Niger Delta.”