…Donates PAS, Others, Enumerates Plan for IBO Fed Constituency

The Chairman, Eniade Foundation, Hon. Damilare Eniade has acknowledged that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is getting stronger by the day and capable of dislodging any other political party in the 2026 governorship election in Osun State.

He made these remarks at the continuation of his wide consultation across Ifelodun/Boripe/Odo-Otin Federal Constituency in the quest to mobilize support for the APC ahead of 2026 elections, starting with a visit to the state chairman of the party, Sooko Tajudeen Lawal.

Eniade, a business man with interest in different fields of endeavours, a grassroot politician, philanthropist, youth advocate and a change maker, while addressing the chairman eulogized the leadership of the party in the state and particularly in the federal constituency for their commitment and dedication in running the affairs of the party.

While acknowledging that the style of leadership across all levels is making the party stronger and more formidable, he praised the top echelon of the party for giving youths the opportunity to be change-makers, as he believes that youths would drive the needed change that would take the party to the next level.

He lauded the charismatic leadership of Sooko Lawal, stating that his native intelligence of the political landscape of Osun and his rich knowledge of progressive struggles have helped to stabilise the party in the state, giving the party an edge going into 2026.

Eniade stated his resolve to synergize with the party at the ward, local government, federal constituency and state level to ensure that APC reclaims the state in 2026.

He enumerated his plans and programmes for the youths, women and less privileged in the Federal Constituency, part of which is a palliative distribution for one thousand beneficiaries each from the three local governments of Boripe, Odo Otin and Ifelodun, which would hold between 21st and 23rd of December.

The Chairman in his remark commended Eniade for his commitment and passion to a progressive change in Osun.

Lawal praised him for coming at a time when the party needs more youth involvement and participation in politics, as the APC is determined to rescue Osun from the hands of the incumbent mediocre government.

He further stated that the active youths within the party would play a major role in the rescue mission, urging Eniade to remain steadfast in his decision to team up with stakeholders in Odo-Otin, Boripe and Ifelodun Federal Constituency as that Federal Constituency is important to the success of APC in 2026.

Sooko Lawal urged the Philanthropist to be open-minded in his political journey, be accommodating and be more of a team player, as politics is all about teamwork and through this, success would be achieved.

Later at the Odo-Otin stakeholders’ meeting where Eniade met with leaders, stakeholders and chieftains of the party, he stated his devotion, commitment and zeal to work hand-in-hand with the party and leaders in the local government to ensure the party reclaims Osun, Odo Otin and IBO Federal Constituency at large in future elections.

The meeting was largely attended by leaders of the party in Odo Otin and candidates of the party in the forthcoming local government elections slated for February 2025.

Comrade Poju Odusola, a Chieftain of the party in Odo Otin LG urged Eniade to remain steadfast in his decision to be an active player in the politics of Osun, urging him never to relent in his kind gestures towards reshaping the party, as he prayed for success in his endeavours.

Comrade Odusola further urged Eniade to stay close to leaders of the party as they will play advisory roles for him in his political journey, while he should further endeavour to strengthen the bond of unity, peace and progress within the youths of the party in the LG.

Day two of the consultation commenced with a meeting with the ward and local chairmen of APC in Odo-Otin LGA led by Alhaji Jimoh Asa where Eniade enumerated his plans for the party and his readiness to commit his time and resources to ensuring the party stays solid and united ahead of the 2026 elections, he pledged his unalloyed commitment to the advancement of the party.

Alhaji Asa, the Chairman of the party in Odo-Otin LGA confirmed on Eniade the title of “Eyiyato” of IBO federal constituency. Also in his remark stated that Eniade’s coming is a morale booster for the party in the council area, as he praised him for committing his resources to the progress and development of the party.

Alhaji Aliu Akinloyè, the State Auditor of the APC also commended Eniade for his willingness to join hands with the party leaders, chieftains and members in taking the party to the next level, urging him to mobilize extensively for the party ahead of the 2026 elections so that the party can reclaim the state.

Comrade Kunle Orisagbemi thanked Eniade for the donation of 50 units of chairs, 10 benches and a public address system.

The team proceeded in a separate visit to the Chairman of APC Boripe LGA for the presentation of chairs, a public address system donated by the Eniade Foundation while the consultation rounded up with a strategic meeting with Local Government Party Executives in Odo Otin LGA.

The trip continued on Sunday and Monday respectively with visits to Ifelodun, Boripe and Odo Otin Local Government Stakeholders and Ward meetings and local government executives of the party.

On Sunday 1st of December, Eniade continued in his quest to foster cooperation with leaders of the party by visiting leaders and stakeholders of the party in Boripe Local Government. At the meeting, he enumerated his action plans for the party, youths, women, the aged and less privileged in society, he stated his resolve to contribute his quota to the party’s quest to reclaim the state from the present reckless PDP government.

He asserted that he would work assiduously within the youth fold and mobilize people of substance to ensure that APC wins the governorship elections in 2026.

Alhaji Sule Aderemi and Alhaji Abdulkareem Afolabi in their separate remarks commended Eniade for his show of support and the hand of fellowship he has extended to the party so far, they encouraged him to go deep into the grassroot in the federal constituency to galvanize and mobilize support for the party and remain deeply rooted in the politics of Osun and APC as he has a very bright and rewarding future.

The team proceeded to Okuku where Eniade joined leaders, elders, chieftains and members of the party at the combined meeting of Wards 1 and 2. Eniade who was received with drums and funfair at the meeting thanked party faithfuls for giving him a warm reception and praised them for their show of love.

He was optimistic that the love he has received so far from the party faithful gives him an assurance that the future of the party in Okuku is very bright, as he reiterated his commitment and dedication to the party while assuring everyone that he would join hands with all to ensure that the party reclaims its mandate and win all elective positions in the federal constituency come 2026 and 2027 respectively.

The trip subsequently continued with a visit to leaders of the party in Ifelodun Local Government, at the country home of Alhaji Hassan Olawuwo in Ikirun

The meeting was largely attended by chieftains of the party in Ifelodun, including the pioneer Speaker of Osun State House of Assembly and former Attorney General of the State, Rt. Hon. Wale Afolabi, Immediate Past Member of the House of Assembly, Hon. Mulikat Adeola, former commissioner for Innovation, Science and Technology in the last administration, Prince Dr Wale Babatunde, former board members, heads of agencies and parastatals.

Hon. Afolabi who spoke on behalf of the leaders of Ifelodun local government in his remark commended Eniade for his willingness to join hands with leaders of the party to drive the needed change that is missing in Osun presently.

He urged Eniade to form a strong bond with the youths of the party as the strength and future of the party lies in the capacity of the youths, urging him to remain focused, committed and passionate about the progressive, as the party rewards loyalty.

Alhaji Hassan Olawuwo thanked Eniade for his show of love and commitment to the party, he showered encomiums on him for his philanthropic gestures, asserting that the palliatives when distributed later this month will go a long way in giving hope and courage to the party members in the federal constituency.

While meeting with the local government executives of the APC in Ifelodun and Boripe Local Governments respectively, Eniade pledged his full support for the party at all times, stating his readiness to cooperate with leaders and party faithfuls in ensuring that Osun APC remains strong and viable ahead of future elections.

He further reiterated his unshaken faith in the charismatic leader of the Osun APC Leader, Alhaji Adegboyega Oyetola CON, who is the Honourable Minister for Marine and Blue Economy, he asserted his belief in his capacity to lead Osun APC to electoral victories in 2026 and 2027 respectively.

Earlier, the Eniade team had visited the palace of the Aragbiji of Iragbiji Kingdom HRM, Oba Rasheed Ayotunde Olabomi JP, where he informed the revered royal father of his plans for the town, Boripe LG and by extension IBO Federal Constituency, and the monarch prayed for success as Eniade embarks on his philanthropic gesture.

