NCPC Announces December Start Date For Pilgrimage Airlift

The Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC) has announced that the airlift of intending pilgrims to the Holy Land will begin on December 22, 2024.

The NCPC’s Executive Secretary, Bishop Stephen Adegbite made this disclosure during a meeting of the Conference of States in Abuja.

In a statement signed by the NCPC’s Deputy Director and Head of Media and Public Relations, Celestine Toruka, Adegbite emphasized that the meeting aimed to deliberate on strategies to advance the commission’s objectives.

Present at the meeting were Chairmen and secretaries of Christian Pilgrims Welfare Boards from various states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

He commended the Conference of States members for their commitment and urged them to continue serving with integrity and a focus on God’s guidance.

The NCPC Executive Secretary reaffirmed the commission’s zero-tolerance policy on the absconding of pilgrims and corruption, stressing that every effort would be made to ensure the pilgrimage process is seamless.

He also lauded President Bola Tinubu for his leadership, noting that, despite challenges, the country is moving toward its desired destination.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Conference of States, Bishop David Moradeyo, expressed gratitude for the meeting and Bishop Adegbite’s impactful leadership.

Moradeyo described the gathering as an opportunity for robust discussions about the upcoming pilgrimage exercise and revealed that the Conference of States had instructed its members to fast and pray for the success of the operation.

The December pilgrimage is expected to draw thousands of Nigerian Christians to the Holy Land, reinforcing the NCPC’s commitment to spiritual renewal and national unity through religious exercises.

