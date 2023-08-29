81% Of Ebonyi Women Farmers Have No Access To Inputs, Credit Facilities – PDA

A group in Ebonyi State, Participatory Development Alternative (PDA) has alleged that 81% of smallholder women farmers in the state don’t have access to farm inputs and credit facilities to enhance food productivity.

The Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) stated this in Abakaliki, the state capital in an interview with reporters after the State Level Consultative Meeting on the 2024 Agricultural Budget organized by the organization in collaboration with ActionAid Nigeria.

In the interview, the programme Officer of PDA, Ugochi Joseph who is in charge of Scaling Up Public Investment in Agricultural Project in the state(SUPIA), noted that the organization discovered that smallholder women farmers don’t have access to farm input and credit facilities during its assessment of the women farmers in all the 13 local government areas of the state.

She therefore called on the state government to pay attention to women farmers to increase productivity in the agricultural sector.

She identified the lack of release of funds by the government to relevant bodies that work closely with community farmers to enhance agriculture as one of the issues in the Agricultural sector.

Joseph said PDA discovered that more money was allocated to the state Agricultural Development Programme(ADP) in 2022 and that almost N6 million was allocated to the ADP but that no funds were released to the organization which according to her was bringing farmers and the agricultural sector down.

“We discovered that more money was allocated to ADP in 2022, almost N6 million was allocated to ADP. But no funds were released to the organization and this is really bringing farmers and the agricultural sector down.

“So, why we are here is to present the budget so that we can look at the lapses to know where farmers are failing, where government people are failing so that there will be room for discussion to know how to enhance agriculture and improve food security in agriculture. We hope that by next year, the agriculture budget will increase, not just increase, funds will be released for farmers to work.

“When we look at the budget in 2023, credit facilities for 2022, even though it was up to N5million, no fund was released to them and no priority for female farmers was mentioned in the agricultural budget both in 2022 and in 2023.

“In farm inputs, there were lots of funds allocated to farm inputs but no priorities of smallholder women farmers were mentioned in it.

“When we had an assessment in the 13 local government areas of the state when we called representatives of the smallholder farmers from the local governments, we called them to know if they are able to access farm inputs and credit facilities, we discovered that almost 81% of them don’t even have access to farm inputs, don’t have access to credit facilities. They have access to information.

“So, we need the government to pay more attention to women farmers because close to 95% of them are into agriculture. We need to pay more attention to these women farmers to enhance food productivity in the state”, she stated.

A communiqué issued at the end of the State Level Consultative Meeting regretted that late passage and releases of funds to the agricultural sector has continued to impede the capacity of state governments to drive socio-economic including food security the policy thrust of the diversification of the economy towards agriculture.

The communiqué therefore called on State Governors and House of Assemblies to scale up public investment in agriculture and ensure timely passage of budget releases as a strategic approach to increase food production and reduce hunger and poverty in the land.