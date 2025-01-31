81 Division Nigerian Army To Conduct Bi-Annual Route March In Lagos

Share

Headquarters of 81 Division Nigerian Army will be conducting its first Bi-Annual Route march today.

The Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 81 Division Nigerian Army, Lieutenant Colonel Olabisi Ayeni said in a release, “This is in line with the Nigerian Army Forecast of Events and Training Directive for the year.

“This routine military activity is designed to enhance the operational readiness of troops, demonstrating their physical fitness, resilience, morale and preparedness for any operational task.

“The 15km route march will traverse portions of both the Mainland and Island areas of Lagos. Residents are kindly requested to remain calm as this is a routine military exercise.”

