80th UNGA: African Leaders Champion Continent-Led Solutions For Devt

Prominent African business and government leaders gathered at the World Trade Center in New York City recently for a highlevel discussion on Africa-led innovation and sustainable development.

The event, known as Africa Breakfast Convos (ABC), was an official side event of the 80th United Nations General Assembly, hosted by the global communications firm, Allison Worldwide, in partnership with The King’s Trust Group and the African public relations company, Black House Media (BHM).

The forum featured an exclusive fireside interview with Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, Chairman of Access Holdings and the AIG-Imoukhuede Foundation, who highlighted the critical need to connect African entrepreneurs with global capital.

“Unlocking Africa’s youth potential, connecting entrepreneurs to global markets, and ensuring inclusive growth are not just aspirations — they are imperatives if Africa is to shape the 21st century,” he stated. Claudine Moore, Managing Director for Africa at Allison Worldwide, who moderated the session, emphasised the event’s role in fostering actionable dialogue.