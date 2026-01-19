80th Birthday: Akande An Enduring Democratic Pillar, Says Adewole

A former Minister of Health, Prof Isaac Adewole, has described the 87-year-old, former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Adebisi Akande, as “one of the enduring pillars of Nigeria’s democratic journey.”

Professor Adewole, in a statement he signed and made available to New Telegraph, said the former Osun State Governor is “an elder whose life story is woven into the fabric of our nation’s political history, particularly in the SouthWest.”

“Born with humble beginnings, but blessed with uncommon courage, Chief Akande rose through the ranks of public service with discipline, integrity, and an unwavering commitment to the common good.

As a former governor of Osun State, he distinguished himself through prudent resource management, a simple lifestyle, and a rare sense of accountability in governance. He proved that leadership is not about personal luxury but about sacrifice, service, and legacy”, he said.