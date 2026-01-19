New Telegraph

January 19, 2026
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. 80th Birthday: Akande…

80th Birthday: Akande An Enduring Democratic Pillar, Says Adewole

A former Minister of Health, Prof Isaac Adewole, has described the 87-year-old, former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Adebisi Akande, as “one of the enduring pillars of Nigeria’s democratic journey.”

Professor Adewole, in a statement he signed and made available to New Telegraph, said the former Osun State Governor is “an elder whose life story is woven into the fabric of our nation’s political history, particularly in the SouthWest.”

“Born with humble beginnings, but blessed with uncommon courage, Chief Akande rose through the ranks of public service with discipline, integrity, and an unwavering commitment to the common good.

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel

As a former governor of Osun State, he distinguished himself through prudent resource management, a simple lifestyle, and a rare sense of accountability in governance. He proved that leadership is not about personal luxury but about sacrifice, service, and legacy”, he said.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

N4.5bn Debt: Parallex Bank Accuses FHT Mega Express Of Abusing Court Process
Read Next

CVR: Jigawa Gov Urges Citizens To Validate, Obtain PVCs