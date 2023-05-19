‘$800m World Bank Loan Facility Trap For Nigeria’

Suraju stated: “This goes to confirm the loan and indebtedness was all along World Bank idea and agenda and not that of a government that is with less than a month in office. “As CSOs, we have no other duty than to condemn the loan, World Bank and the FG on this corruption perfection strategy of loan and poverty elongation tagged alleviation.”

According to HEDA, the Financial Responsibility Acts, 2007 prohibits any government agent or institution from borrowing for recurrent expenditure. This fact is known to the World Bank, as a global financial institution. Suraju said: “Financial Responsibility Act 2007, Section 44 (1) (a) states that, ‘Government at al tiers shall only borrow for capital expenditure and human development, provided that, such borrowing shall be on concessional terms with a low-interest rate and with a reasonable long amortisation period subject to the approval of the appropriate legislative body where the necessary.’

Section 44 (3) further states that “Non-compliance with the provisions of this section shall make the action taken an offence.” He added: “The World Bank is supposed to get Nigeria out of fuel importation by assisting the country to make refineries work or build new refineries and get us out of fuel importation. World Bank is only encouraging us to remain importation dependent and provide a market for countries selling refined petroleum to us.

This loan is a trap and nothing more.” He also raised concerns about the loan’s potential impact on Nigeria’s long-term economic stability and self- reliance. Suraju said: “The National Assembly is therefore called upon to reject the presidential request for approval to obtain the loan as any approval will constitute a violation of the law properly enacted by the Assembly and accessory to the offence about to the committed by all those involved in the loan concoction and administration.

“HEDA threatens to work collaboratively with other stakeholders to develop a strategy to evoke provisions of the law for the prosecution of all those associated with the violation of the FRA 2007 and other associated offences, and promote genuine economic independence and prosperity for the Nigerian people.”