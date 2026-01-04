$800m Power Plan: Grid Collapses, Darkness, High Tariffs Signpost Nigeria’s Power Sector In 2025

As 2026 begins, PAUL OGBUOKIRI reports that the Nigerian power sector needs structural reform, not just a spending plan, for the country to be on the path to power supply stability.

Persisting darkness despite multimillion Dollar in investment in power sector

By the end of 2025, Nigeria’s electricity sector had become a living paradox: billions of Dollars invested, tariffs at historic highs, reform after reform announced and yet darkness persisted.

Despite an $800 million intervention programme designed to stabilise the sector, Nigerians endured one of the most turbulent years in power supply history, marked by repeated national grid collapses, unstable electricity, and growing public frustration.

Rather than symbolising progress, 2025 became a year that starkly exposed the structural failure of Nigeria’s electricity model. Grid collapses, rolling blackouts and tariff hikes combined to send a clear signal-the country’s power sector is broken, and the fixes so far have been inadequate.

A year defined by grid collapse

Throughout 2025, the national grid suffered multiple partial and total collapses, each one plunging large parts of the country into sudden darkness. From Lagos to Kano, from industrial hubs to rural communities, the story was the same power would rise briefly, only to disappear without warning.

For businesses, these collapses translated into lost revenue and rising operating costs. For hospitals, they meant a dangerous dependence on diesel generators. For households, they reinforced a long-standing sense of abandonment.

According to data from sector operators, the grid experienced more than a dozen major disturbances in the year, many cascading into nationwide outages. Each incident followed a familiar script: weak transmission lines tripped, frequency dropped below safe thresholds, protection systems failed, and the entire grid went down.

“This is not bad luck or sabotage; it is systemic failure,” said Engr. Sule Ahmed, a former senior manager at the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN). “The grid is old, overstretched and poorly protected. We are running a 21st-century economy on 1970s infrastructure.”

The fragile heart of Nigeria’s power system

At the core of the crisis lies Nigeria’s highly centralised and fragile transmission network. Designed decades ago to carry far less electricity than the country now requires, the grid has become the weakest link in the value chain.

Even when generation improves marginally, the transmission network struggles to evacuate power efficiently. Minor faults whether from gas supply interruptions, line trips or frequency instability quickly spread nationwide.

“The grid has no shock absorbers,” explained Dr. Aisha Lawal, an energy systems researcher at the University of Lagos. “In modern power systems, faults are isolated within seconds.

In Nigeria, one fault can take down the entire country.” Industry experts also point to poor coordination among generation companies (GenCos), TCN and distribution companies (DisCos), describing a system run largely on crisis management rather than long-term planning.

An $800m intervention that changed little

The Federal Government’s much-publicised $800 million power intervention was intended to reverse these trends. The funds, sourced through multilateral financing and budgetary support, were earmarked for transmission upgrades, grid reinforcement and system stability projects.

But by the close of 2025, electricity consumers struggled to see any tangible improvement. “The problem is not just funding; it is how the funding is applied,” said Prof. Chinedu Okafor, an energy policy analyst and former adviser to the National Assembly.

“We keep pouring money into the same centralised grid model that has proven incapable of delivering stable power.” Several transmission projects suffered delays due to procurement bottlenecks, right-of-way disputes and weak project management.

In some cases, completed infrastructure could not be fully utilised due to downstream distribution constraints. For many stakeholders, the $800 million plan became emblematic of Nigeria’s power paradox: heavy spending with minimal impact.

High tariffs, low power

Adding to public anger in 2025 was the sharp rise in electricity tariffs. Under the government’s cost-reflective pricing framework, tariffs increased significantly for Band A and B customers, who were promised improved supply in return.

The reality proved different. “We are paying more and getting less,” said Mrs. Funke Adeyemi, a Lagos-based small business owner. “They say Band A means 20 hours of light, but the grid collapses and we sit in darkness like everyone else.”

Labour unions were even more scathing. The Nigerian Labour Congress ((NLC) described the tariff regime as “punitive,” arguing that Nigerians were being forced to pay for inefficiency.

“You cannot transfer the cost of failure to the people,” said Comrade Joe Ajaero , NLC President. “Workers are paying higher tariffs, yet the grid keeps collapsing. This is unacceptable.”

A value chain in distress

Beyond transmission, the crisis is deeply rooted across the entire electricity value chain. Generation companies are owed trillions of naira, limiting their ability to maintain plants or expand capacity.

Gas suppliers, unpaid and wary, frequently curtail supply, leading to sudden generation drops. Distribution companies, hampered by out dated infrastructure and energy theft, struggle to collect enough revenue to sustain operations.

“The power sector is a chain of weak links,” said Gbenga Komolafe, former Chief Executive of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), at an industry forum. “When one part fails, the entire system suffers.” Privatisation, once touted as the solution, has delivered mixed results.

While private operators took over generation and distribution, transmission remained under government control, creating structural imbalance and accountability gaps.

Policy inconsistency, regulatory weakness

Critics also blame inconsistent government policy and weak regulation for worsening the crisis. Despite constitutional amendments allowing states to generate and distribute electricity, federal dominance and regulatory bottlenecks continue to slow decentralisation. Several states with power potential remain trapped within the limitations of the national grid. The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), while implementing reforms, is often accused of lacking enforcement power. “NERC issues regulations, but compliance is poor,” said Mrs. Ifunaya Okorie, a power sector consultant. “Without strict penalties for underperformance, inefficiency becomes the norm.”

Human, economic cost of darkness

The consequences of grid failure go far beyond inconvenience. Nigeria now spends an estimate N20 trillion annually on selfgeneration, mostly through diesel and petrol generators. Manufacturers report rising production costs and declining competitiveness. Small businesses shut down earlier than planned.

Students study by candlelight. Hospitals ration fuel for life-saving equipment. “This is not just an energy crisis; it is a development crisis,” said Dr. Musa Yusuf, Director of the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE). “No economy can grow sustainably without reliable electricity.”

Stakeholders: What must change As frustration mounts, experts and stakeholders are increasingly aligned on what must change. Decentralisation is key. Energy experts argue that Nigeria must reduce its dependence on the national grid by promoting regional and state-level power systems.

“We should be talking about multiple grids, not one national grid,” said Engr. Ahmed. “If one region fails, others should continue working.” Embedded and renewable generation must also be scaled up. Solar, wind and small hydro projects can provide stable power closer to consumers, reducing pressure on the grid.

“Renewables are no longer optional; they are essential,” said Dr. Lawal. “They improve resilience and lower longterm costs.” Private investment in transmission is another widely supported reform.

Opening transmission to private participation could unlock capital, efficiency and modern grid management technologies. “Government should regulate, not operate,” said Prof. Okafor. “Transmission should be concessioned or partially privatised.”

Labour’s perspective

Labour unions insist that reform must also protect workers and consumers. “Reform without social justice will fail,” said Comrade Adewale Adeyanju of the Maritime Workers’ Union of Nigeria (MWUN). “Workers cannot be crushed by tariffs while infrastructure remains broken.”

A path forward

Looking ahead, experts outline a clear roadmap: Break the national grid into regional systems Invest in modern grid protection and automation Enforce performance benchmarks for DisCos and GenCos. Encourage state-led and private power initiatives.

Adopt transparent, accountable use of intervention funds. Balance cost-reflective tariffs with service delivery guarantees.

Conclusion: A defining failure

In 2025, Nigeria’s electricity sector told a painful story not of progress, but of repeated failure. The $800 million power plan, instead of restoring confidence, highlighted the limits of spending without structural reform.

As long as grid collapses remain routine, tariffs rise without service improvement, and policy reforms stall halfway, reliable electricity will remain elusive. For millions of Nigerians, the message of 2025 was unmistakable: until the system is fundamentally reimagined, “lights out” will continue to be the loudest signal from Nigeria’s power sector.