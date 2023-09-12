$800m Debt: Wike Warns Legal Cartels Against Selling FCTA’s Cases

…inaugurates newly appointed Mandate Secretaries

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike has warned legal cartels within, reputed for conniving with litigants in securing court judgments that put heavy financial burden on the administration.

Wike’s reaction came on the heels of the recent $800 million garnishee order slammed on the administration by the court.

New Telegraph gathered that FCTA has been losing its legal battles in courts, due to alleged sabotage by its legal representatives.

” I must also address the recent garnishee order to the sum of over $800 million, which was a particularly embarrassing incident. I am determined to get to the bottom of this matter and ensure that such situations do not recur. Transparency and accountability will be hallmarks of our administration”

The Minister who disclosed this on Tuesday when he inaugurated the newly appointed Mandate Secretaries, also urged them to ensure utmost transparency in discharging their duties.

The Mandate Secretaries inaugurated, include Mr Bitrus Garki, Secretary, of the Area Council Services Secretariat, Mr Lawan Geidam, Secretary, Agriculture and Rural Development Secretariat and Mr Danlami Ihayyo, Secretary, Education Secretariat.

Others are Dr Adedolapo Fasawe, Secretary, Health and Environment Services Secretariat, Mr Salman Dako, Secretary, Legal Services Secretariat, Mr Chinedum Elechi, Secretary, Economic Planning, Revenue Generation and Public Private Partnership.

Mr Uboku Nyah was also inaugurated as Secretary, Transportation Secretariat.

Wike said, “Transparency, efficiency, and accountability must become the cornerstones of our administration.

“As mandate secretaries, your role in this journey of transformation is pivotal. You are not only advisors but also leaders and implementers of our policies.