800 Residents Benefit Free Health Care Delivery In Ekiti Community

Succor came the way of Ekiti residents on Tuesday as people including the elderly both men and women of Oke-Emo Quarters of Ilawe-Ekiti, in Ekiti South West Local Government Area of Ekiti State benefited from the free medical outreach, sponsored by High Chief Gbenga Agbona.

The One-day mission, tagged: “Oke-Emo Free Medical Outreach,” was attended by many community leaders, indigenes and residents of the Community as beneficiaries received medical attention from the team of health practitioners actively on ground. with participants expressing support and solidarity for the quarterhead on the initiative.

The medical team was led by a renowned consultant, Dr Olusola Oguntoye.

Addressing the Journalists, the organizer of the program Chief Agbona, said the initiative was part of his determination to extend humanitarian gestures to his people for the development of the community.

According to him, 200 residents benefitted at Tuesday’s event, while about 600 had earlier in the year, benefitted, without attracting publicity.

He added that the Program was not politically motivated but about the interest of the people at heart for sound and healthy living especially those who could not afford to bear the cost of their health care.

Some of the services enjoyed by the residents at the outreach according to him included medical consultations, minor surgeries such as Lipoma Excision, Herniorrhaphies, Lump Excision, and removal of foreign objects from the Ear, Nose and Throat, among several others.

Others are Dental Procedures, Tooth Extraction, Scaling and Polishing, Eye Tests, and Care for indigent patients, among several others.

“This medical outreach provides essential care to members of my immediate place of birth, especially those that have limited access to healthcare services.

“To qualify, you only needed to prove you are from the quarters, and nothing more.

“People already know I am a high chief. Is it a political appointment that I am pursuing or do I want to contest elective office, definitely not.

” So, there is no room for political or religious considerations. It is basically selfless, and without any familiar motive, as some ill-informed persons may be made to believe”, he said.

He added further that “we appreciate the opportunity to benefit our people on health matters, through our sustained interest in the wellness of the communities.

“I believe that engagements like this can promote mutual trust and enhance cooperation between residents and businesses.

” I hope this model of involvement, encourages others to also rise to the occasion and swallow the bait, as government alone can not do it”.

Corroborating him, the Secretary of the Oke-Emo Development Council of Ilawe-Ekiti, Comrade Abiodun Badmus, lauded Chief Agbona and commended him for having the interest of his people at heart.

“Today, we have once again witnessed Chief Agbona’s genuine interest in Ilawe-Ekiti,

” The free medical services people have enjoyed today, do not come cheap anywhere in the world. Meaning, that he has once again proven to us that he is not only interested in having them alive but also in sound health.

Also speaking, the leader of the medical team, Dr Olusola Oguntoye, emphasized that it was a very successful outing, stating that of the many individuals who benefitted from the health mission, the issue of hypertension took the lead.

several other medical cases encountered, like high blood pressure and malaria, amongst others, came second.

“ At the end of it all, myself and our team were impressed by the responses from the residents and particularly grateful to high chief Agbona for making this possible with support from his friends”