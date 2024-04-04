80-yr Old Man, Wife Hacked To Death In Abuja Home

An 80-year-old man, identified as Adebola Ezekiel, and his wife, Abiodun Ezekiel, have been found dead in their apartment at Apo area in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, after they were hacked by unknown assailants. Information gathered revealed that the incident happened on Monday at the highbrow Apo Legislative Quarters in the Apo area of the FCT around 11pm. According to the information, the aged man who was on a wheelchair and his wife had their throats slit by the assailants, who possibly used a dagger.

A resident of the area, who pleaded anonymity, said that one of the windows of the apartment was forced opened and the remains of the deceased were afterwards found in a pool of their blood. “One of the man’s sons called someone in the area to help him check on his parents who had not been picking his calls. “The door was locked when the person got there, and the son ordered him to break the door to the house to find out what was happening.

One of the windows was forced opened and the remains of the deceased were found in pool of blood,” the source added. The FCT Police spokesperson, SP Josephine Adeh, who confirmed the incident, said that FCT Commissioner of Police, Benneth Igweh, personally visited the crime scene. “We confirm the incident happened and the Commissioner of Police personally visited the crime scene. “He directed the CID to commence a discreet investigation into the incident immediately. The outcome will be communicated to you immediately,” the PPRO added.