80-Yr-Old Ex-Convict, 82-Yr-Old Grandma Arrested, As NDLEA Intercepts N3.2bn Opioids

Two octogenarians, an 80-year-old grandfather, Ayuba Ashiru and an 82-year-old grandmother, Mrs. Uloma Uchechi Sunday, as well as her daughter, Chisom Uchechi, 32, have been arrested by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in raids carried out across the country.

This is even as opioids worth over N3.2billion were intercepted at Apapa seaport in Lagos and Port Harcourt port, Onne, Rivers State.

The Agency’s Spokesperson, Mr. Femi Babafemi, in a statement yesterday said Ayuba had previously been arrested and prosecuted by NDLEA for drug dealing offences, convicted and served 10-year jail term between 2014 and 2024.

He was again arrested on Wednesday May 14, at Barazana street, Dogarawa area of Sabon Gari LGA, Kaduna State by NDLEA officers acting on credible intelligence.

A total of 2.3kilograms of skunk packaged in nylons and papers in retail sizes were recovered from him. He claimed to have been in the illicit drug trade for the past 46 years.

Similarly, NDLEA operatives in Abia State on Saturday May 17, raided the home of 82-year-old Mrs. Sunday at Umuaguma Ntigha Uzor village, where different quantities of methamphetamine, tramadol and skunk, a strain of cannabis as well as a cash exhibit of N130,600 were recovered from her and her daughter, 32-year-old Chisom.

The grandma confessed that she and her daughter took over the drug trade after her son who started the business died two years ago.

While at the Port Harcourt Port complex in Onne, Rivers State, a total of three million pills of tapentadol and carisoprodol royal 225mg worth N2.1billion in street value were intercepted in one of the containers watch-listed by the Agency based on intelligence.

The seizure was made on Wednesday May 14, during a joint examination of the container by NDLEA officers, men of Customs Service and other security agencies.

