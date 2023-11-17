80-year-old-woman Dies In Another Lagos Building Collapse

A building collapse at Oloto Street, by Borno Way, off Freeman Street, Oyingbo, Lagos State, yesterday left an 80-year-old-woman dead and displaced seven families. The incident happened around 7:45 a.m, according to a statement by the Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Oluwafemi Oke-Osanyintolu.

No other person was hurt, according to Oke-Osanyintolu, adding that despite the building being sealed-off, the search is still underway at the location. He noted, “Unfortunately, the impact of the partial collapse claimed the life of an elderly woman,” search and rescue efforts are still in progress.” Officials from the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, LRU Paramedics, LASEMA Response Team, and LASAMBUS are on ground.

He said, “Officials from the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LABCA) have been contacted and the building has been cordoned off.” Also reacting, the Territorial Coordinator, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, confirmed the development, saying the building had shown signs of distress for a very long time and finally collapsed partially yesterday morning.

He said two households were fortunate to escape from the building shortly before the incident occurred. “It was reported that the two storey building located at No 34, Oloto Street, off Borno way, Ebute Metta, Lagos Mainland Local Government Area with GPS coordinates: N6°28’42.09 – E3°23’11.09 had been showing signs of distressed earlier.

“In order to prevent further threats to the residents of the neighbourhood, the officials of Lagos State Building Control Agency has commenced immediate and tactical demolitions of the remaining parts of the building,” Farinloye said.