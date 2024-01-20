80-Year-Old Woman Burnt To Death In Benue Community Fire Outbreak

Agubor Gyaruwa in Tsambee-Mbesev Council Ward of Gwer-West Local Government Area, Benue State, in devastation has a fire broke out in the community leading to the death of an 80 year old woman.

New Telegraph learnt that nothing less than 50 houses and properties worth millions of naira were ruined in the devastating incident.

Confirming the ugly incident, the Community Head, Chief Ayatse Agubor, said on Friday the fire broke out at about 10am while residents were in the farm.

According to him, despite their efforts to foil the fire from spreading to affect their farm products, they eventually saw the village burning.

Hajia Kongo, a resident who suffered major losses, bemoaned the destruction caused by the fire.

She claimed to have misplaced over ten bags of maize, soya beans, and more than $100,000 stashed in sacks of charred corn.

Agubor, however, advised local teenagers against illegal bush burning, emphasizing that those found doing so will face penalties.