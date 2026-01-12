80-Year-Old Ex-Convict Arrested As NDLEA Uncovers Illicit Drugs In Full Body Mannequins

Barely three years after he was arrested, prosecuted and sentenced to two years imprisonment for dealing in illicit drugs, an 80-year-old grandpa, Jeremiah Isaiah Nkanta has again been nabbed by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for returning to the criminal trade.

According to a statement by the Director, Media and Advocacy of the agency, Femi Babafemi, the notorious for illicit drug business, Nkanta was first arrested by NDLEA on December 14, 2022, prosecuted and sentenced to two years in jail by a Federal High Court in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

Not ready to let go of the old habit, Nkanta returned to the illicit drug trade and following credible intelligence, NDLEA operatives last Saturday, January 10, tracked the Octogenarian ex-convict to his Mmanta – Abak Village, Abak Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, where he was arrested with 5.7 kilograms of skunk, a strain of cannabis in his residence.

In another successful interdiction operation in Akwa Ibom State, NDLEA operatives on patrol along Oron-Ibaka Road in Oron LGA on Friday, January 9, intercepted a 37-year-old businessman, Ani Onyebuchi Romans, while travelling with full body mannequins for his clothing business in Cameroun.

A search of the mannequins revealed that they were stuffed with pills of tramadol weighing 5.3 kilograms. A dispatch rider, Osagbovo Edigin, 30, and two other suspects: Ebimi Labo, 28, and Akhimie Success, 25, were on Friday, January 9, arrested at Ihama/Airport road GRA Benin City, Edo State in connection with the seizure of 118grams of Canadian Loud and a wrap of Colorado.

While Jimoh Agbonmhegbe, 49, was arrested at Irrua with 17.552kg Colorado, Loud and skunk, another suspect, Evelyn Okoyomon, 38, was nabbed at Ubiaja with 930 grams of skunk on Wednesday, January 7.

In Oyo State, raids across different locations led to the seizure of dangerous illicit drugs and arrest of notorious dealers, including 45-year-old Remi Bamidele (Alias ‘Aluko the Mafia’) at Sasa, Ibadan, where a total of 10.696 kilograms of Colorado, Scottish Loud, Ghana Loud, Canadian Loud and skunk, all strains of cannabis.

At the time of his arrest on Thursday, January 8, two vehicles: Toyota Venza and Toyota Yaris marked HG 06 LYD were recovered from him.

At Adegbayi area of the state capital, Ibadan, NDLEA officers on Friday, January 9, arrested Ade- ola Toheeb, 27, with various quantities of Colorado, Ghana Loud and skunk while Habeeb Ali, 29, was nabbed at Ring road, Ibadan with 1.264kg Colorado, Scottish Loud and skunk. Not less than N1,307,100 cash exhibit was also recovered from him at the point of his arrest on Saturday, January 10.