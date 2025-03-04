80 Wema Bank Customers Emerge Winners In 5 For 5 Promo

Share

In anticipation of the grand celebration of its 80th anniversary, Wema Bank, has rewarded 80 customers in the daily draw of the 5 for 5 Promo Season 4.

Presenting the cheques to the winners from the live audience, the Executive Director of Retail and Digital Business of the bank, Tunde Mabawonku, emphasised Wema Bank’s commitment to empowering lives and providing a rewarding and fulfilling banking experience for its customers.

He said: “Wema Bank has grown immensely since 1945 till date, and our best years are still ahead of us.

“We do not take for granted the role of our customers in our 80-year journey, and the 80th daily draw presented another opportunity to celebrate Wema at 80 by rewarding 80 customers, and we are honoured that our customers took the needed steps to participate.

“The rewards are endless and limitless for us at Wema Bank, and we will never relent in providing a rewarding banking experience for our customers and delivering optimum value to every stakeholder.

“To every customer that has won in the Wema Bank 5 for 5 Promo so far, including the special 80th daily draw, I say a huge congratulations. “We have set aside N135,000,000 for disbursement this season and we are just 4 months in with six more to go.”

