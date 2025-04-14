80% Of Nigerians Use Okirika – Sylvester Madu

Share

Nollywood actor, Sylvester Madu has finally addressed his alleged involvement in Okirika business.

New Telegraph recalls that Sylvester Madu made headlines in 2023 after a viral video showed him arranging clothes on the floor of a local market in Enugu State, which sparked reaction about financial constraints.

However, in a recent video posted online, Sylvester Madu addressed the backlash surrounding the Okirika business.

According to the actor, he has been triggered to speak out about the situation, claiming that the items is widely used by Nigerian originated from Okirika.

READ ALSO:

He queried; “They keep talking about okirika as if it’s one thing that originates from the gutter whereas 80% of Nigerians use okirika.

“The cars we drive are okirika. Some of the TVs in your house are okirika. or you think it’s only clothes that are okirika?”.

He, however, debunked speculations about his involvement in the Okirika business and addressed misconceptions prompted by an interview.

He stated; “I’ve made it clear that I’m not selling Okirika and it’s not a bad business. Don’t get me wrong, I’m not condemning it, unlike what you guys heard in the interview”.

Watch the video below;

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

